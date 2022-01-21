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Bus Driver Pulls Over Bus And Calls Police Over Mask Issue
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90 views • January 21, 2022
Alyce shares her story of recent discrimination and harassment from a Honolulu bus driver who called the police on her because she didn't have her mask on completely. Alyce recognized one of the officers as one who assaulted and kidnapped Amy Eck on March 20, 2021 at Kapolani Park. What's different about Alyce's story is she captured some video to share with us!
Video of Amy Eck's assault and kidnapping by HPD:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OorQQM2jn7my/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Honolulu #TheBus #Discrimination
Video of Amy Eck's assault and kidnapping by HPD:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OorQQM2jn7my/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Honolulu #TheBus #Discrimination
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