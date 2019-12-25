TANK - DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK

Careful what you wish for coz I know

That sometime maybe dreams come true

Even in the darkest days of life

They're maybe not for you

Listen to your heartbeat

When you know your time has come,

Everything comes into view Yeah eh!

Reach up before you fall

It's such a long way



DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK



I have heard the voices in the sleeping hours

But now that I'm awake

I can feel the dark clouds as they follow me

And I will face this empty night alone

When the words they come out wrong,

Tears will mean nothing at all

If you can not sing that song,

Remember its meaning



DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK



Now the rainbow's ended

And the dark clouds are passing overhead

Somewhere in this morning

When the blacks clouds re-appear,

I am not filled with dread

I stare at the morning light

And scream, "I will be lonely no more"

The world we had is gone,

Time to move on and on and on...

First upload in you tube December 10 2015.