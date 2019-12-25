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TANK - DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK
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16 views • December 25, 2019
Careful what you wish for coz I know
That sometime maybe dreams come true
Even in the darkest days of life
They're maybe not for you
Listen to your heartbeat
When you know your time has come,
Everything comes into view Yeah eh!
Reach up before you fall
It's such a long way
DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK
I have heard the voices in the sleeping hours
But now that I'm awake
I can feel the dark clouds as they follow me
And I will face this empty night alone
When the words they come out wrong,
Tears will mean nothing at all
If you can not sing that song,
Remember its meaning
DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK
Now the rainbow's ended
And the dark clouds are passing overhead
Somewhere in this morning
When the blacks clouds re-appear,
I am not filled with dread
I stare at the morning light
And scream, "I will be lonely no more"
The world we had is gone,
Time to move on and on and on...
First upload in you tube December 10 2015.
That sometime maybe dreams come true
Even in the darkest days of life
They're maybe not for you
Listen to your heartbeat
When you know your time has come,
Everything comes into view Yeah eh!
Reach up before you fall
It's such a long way
DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK
I have heard the voices in the sleeping hours
But now that I'm awake
I can feel the dark clouds as they follow me
And I will face this empty night alone
When the words they come out wrong,
Tears will mean nothing at all
If you can not sing that song,
Remember its meaning
DON'T DREAM IN THE DARK
Now the rainbow's ended
And the dark clouds are passing overhead
Somewhere in this morning
When the blacks clouds re-appear,
I am not filled with dread
I stare at the morning light
And scream, "I will be lonely no more"
The world we had is gone,
Time to move on and on and on...
First upload in you tube December 10 2015.
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