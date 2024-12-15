BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Οικογένεια-Family
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
Ο άνθρωπος με την ευλογία του Θεού γίνεται συνδημιουργός της ζωής, δημιουργώντας ο ίδιος έναν καινούργιο άνθρωπο. Αυτό γίνεται όχι αυθαίρετα, αλλά μέσα σε έναν ευλογημένο οργανισμό που ονομάζεται οικογένεια. Μέσα από την οικογένεια βρίσκουμε τον Θεό. Ο Διάβολος ζηλεύοντας τον άνθρωπο και αντιδικώντας με τον Θεό προσπαθεί με κάθε μέσο να καταστρέψει τον άνθρωπο για να λυπήσει τον Θεό. Η προσπάθειά του είναι να διαλύσει αυτό το θεϊκό κύτταρο, την οικογένεια. Αν καταφέρει και ξεχωρίσει κάποιο μέλος ξεκινά η χειραγώγηση προς την απώλεια.

Βιβλιογραφία

Αγίου Παϊσίου Λόγοι, Ιερό Ησυχαστήριο Άγιος Ιωάννης ο Θεολόγος

Αγίου Πρφυρίου, Βίος και Λόγοι, Μονή Χρυσοπηγής, Χανιά

Γέροντος Εφραίμ, Μέθεξις Θεού, Άγιον όρος

Βρείτε μας και στο Dailymotion Οι Δαίμονες της Ερήμου, όπως και στο Rumble Desert Demons

Man, with God's blessing, becomes a co-creator of life, creating himself a new man. This is not done arbitrarily, but within a blessed organism called family. It is through the family that we find God. Satan, jealous of man and opposed to God, tries by every means to destroy man in order to redeem God. His effort is to destroy this divine cell, the family. If he succeeds and separates any member, the manipulation to destruction begins.

Bibliography

St. Paisios' Discourses, Holy Monastery of St. John the Theologian

Saint Porfirios, Life and Words, Chrysopigi Monastery, Chania

Elder Ephraim, Methexis of God, Mount Athos

Find us in Dailymotion,Οι Δαίμονες της Ερήμου, and in Rumble Desert Demons

newsjerusalemchurchorthodoxgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
