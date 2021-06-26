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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1516 - Anna Eblen - Report on the crime before Dumas was arrested
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1 view • June 26, 2021
Dumas followed Anna, a great-grandmother, as she went inside her home after feeding her birds and squirrels, and attacked her. He slapped her around, before robbing her of $35, then slitting her throat. She was murdered on her 71st wedding anniversary.
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