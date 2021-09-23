© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy; Can you see the day tomorrow? Big changes in Heaven...
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 23, 2021
While blowing the Shofar on September the second in the evening, some words came to me.
One of them is more like an audible vision.
Can you see the day tomorrow,
Can you see the sun from the backside
Big changes in Heaven
Words included in video...
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
One of them is more like an audible vision.
Can you see the day tomorrow,
Can you see the sun from the backside
Big changes in Heaven
Words included in video...
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.