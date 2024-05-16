Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 15
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In the area of Rabotino village we received information about the liberation of the entire settlement. However, according to our information, some enemy groups are clinging to the northern end of Rabotino village
