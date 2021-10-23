The Three In The Middle (Godfather lll) Kim “Possible”

Like it or not we both are trying to get around this SAME group to get funds to the people. Like it or not most of you realize how important it is to raise the vibration on this planet, and yes, we are running out of time. Does the Cabal know we are running out of time? Yes, at the highest levels they do.



Every time what you call the Alliance moves forward the Cabal pushes back. Does that frustrate you? I don’t know. It frustrates me for sure.



I know those people described in some of your responses.. I have sat in meetings with the “ones” described by ONE of ONE’s post. I had to listen to their lack of compassion for anything human, and if we all erased from this planet they could just hijack everything easier..



Listen to them calculate exactly how many slaves are required to collect resources including Loosh.



We fought we argued, and lets say I am here they are not. The “Three” in the middle.. One of One had it right. I promise you.



Their “Dragon Spawn” are no better then they are, and “were” in some cases.



I came here to see if I could get HELP from the NEW POWERS THAT BE. I am one person, I am not a God, not King of the United States, Not the Chosen one or Jesus Incarnate (nor any other biblical character insert name here). I am a person with a job who is asking the rest of this human family to step up and participate.