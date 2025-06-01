Adding: The last video was just rejected.

It showed, The driver of the truck from which the drones took off during the attack on the airfield. He was peacefully laying down beside his truck, strangled to death with a long zip tie. Apparently he was strangled about 10 hours ago.

How ordinary men stoned drones without fear that the truck could blow up at any moment.

During the Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Irkutsk region, a group of men climbed onto a truck in an attempt to stop the launch of kamikaze drones. Their actions likely prevented further destruction.

There was another video of another truck that exploded on the edge of the highway, but only 5 seconds long, showing it exploding, just as someone goes in through the back, walking inside the truck. Video description: One of the trucks with the UAV did not reach its destination in the Amur region.

Adding: The drones hit precisely the underwing pylons of the Tu-95MS, where the Kh-101 cruise missiles are suspended.

The fuel tank is also located there.

The enemy clearly assumed that the aircraft were to be equipped for a combat sortie.

Adding: The mayor of Severomorsk confirmed that everything is calm in the city. It is necessary to be very careful with information now, especially colleagues in the information workshop.