X22 Financial News Ep. 2887a - Trump Sends A Message, We Can Get The Economy Back

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2887a -Sept 29, 2022
Trump Sends A Message, We Can Get The Economy Back
Fuel prices are now moving up once again, Biden is now blaming the hurricane and is telling oil companies and gas stages not to raise prices. The economy is worse than originally thought, recession is here. The Senate passed a bill to stop the shutdown of the government, plus they are giving 12 billion to Ukraine. Trump sends message, this all can be reversed.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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