Prophecy: Jamaica and USA disasters
The House of Yah
The House of Yah
4 views • 1 day ago

Powerful Earthquake Jamaica: Powerful flood Jamaica: Many dead children's bodies will be found Jamaica: A dead baby is going to make headline news USA: Many dead children's bodies will be found Jamaica: Three plants crash USA: Lots of planes crash Jamaica: policemen and families will be going down USA: Policemen and their families will be going down worldwide: Lots of planes, buses, and public transportation are going to crash God is going to bring down lots of Hollywood entertainers Jamaica: Death and destruction for Portland, Kingston, and Spanish Town Jamaica: St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Portland, Westmoreland, and Hanover will get the disaster first Jamaica: Lots of families will turn against each other

godworldwidejamaica
