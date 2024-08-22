BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 22, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
2
98 views • 8 months ago

Aug 22, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Over 44-hundred Ukrainian troops have been killed in Kiev's bid to infiltrate the Kursk region according to the Russian MOD. That's as a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance force has been repelled attempting to attack the neighbouring region. Moscow slams Berlin for its false claim that Germany shared information with Russia on the sabotage attack that blew up the Nord stream pipelines. Disturbing footage emerges of wounded people in Gaza rushed to hospital as 9 people are killed in an IDF strike at a market in Deir al-Balah, a place previously labeled as a safe zone in the enclave. And, in an exclusive interview to RT, the late Iranian president's widow talks about his legacy. She accused Western nations that their sanctions limited Tehran's policies.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
