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PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS WARNS AMERICANS ABOUT THE JABS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Paul Craig Roberts Warns Americans About the Jabs https://rumble.com/vtusma-paul-craig-roberts-warns-americans-about-the-jabs.html

Quote: "MyPillow Promo Code: JDR. To say that Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is a polymath would not be an exaggeration. He has expertise in economics, foreign affairs, and a wide range of political topics that he has accumulated through a long history of excellence. But over the past few months, his focus has been on China in general and the Wuhan Flu in particular. In today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Dr. Roberts joined us to explain that the conspiracies aren't all just theories. There is tangible data to demonstrate the hideous origins of Covid-19 as well as the advancement of the agenda through the so-called "vaccines." We intended to cover a multitude of topics, but let's face it. Right now, Americans are most focused on their diminishing financial prospects under the Biden regime, and Covid-19 is a driving factor in our economic demise. It's on everyone's mind whether they admit it or not, so Dr. Roberts spent his time with me discussing so much in that regard. Even in well over an hour, we barely scratched the surface."
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Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn

Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r

Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - sore eyes bleeding eyes nose etc. https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk

Dr. David Martin | Exposing the coup d'etat & the plot to steal America https://is.gd/nXACYc ~ Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }

VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf

Stop saying that you had it, stop saying you know someone who had it ~ Amandha Vollmer https://is.gd/9jkcqM ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1

Bioweapon nanocensors: Dr. Ariyana Love exposes horrific ingredients in clot shot https://is.gd/oXedaC

Bioweapon genie: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warn humanity about killer inoculations https://is.gd/1JuR3e

Vax induced mass death: Funeral Director predicts COVID camps and jab genocide https://is.gd/40lBii

The Number of Athlete Collapses/Deaths Following Vaccination Is Shocking https://www.europereloaded.com/athlete-collapses-deaths-following-vaccination/

Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan exposes the dark side of pHARMa -- WAVE 2016 https://is.gd/iqtfx6 ~ Remembering Brandy Vaughan, one of the many vaccine whistleblowers who met sudden death aged just 47 https://is.gd/ek0LZy

Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ

AGENDA-666 https://is.gd/vqyuqb ~ WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM https://is.gd/AzKPsS ~ Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/sNsBOm

Breaking: Aboriginals hunted by military, kids jabbed by force - Disturbing video https://tinyurl.com/yvu8rt8u

Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf
Keywords
vaccines5gnwodepopulationwefcovid
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