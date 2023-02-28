Is the Dead Sea Biblical Prophecy being fulfilled right before our very eyes? The Dead Sea Prophecy.

"And it will come about that fishermen will stand beside it [at the banks of the Dead Sea]; from Engedi to Eneglaim there will be dry places to spread nets. Their fish will be of very many kinds, like the fish of the Great [Mediterranean] Sea." Ezekiel 47:10
For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "The Dead Sea Prophecy," on FaithfulLamb.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.