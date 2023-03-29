DEALING WITH DOUBT, FAITH AND FORGIVENESS LUKE 7:18-50

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 7:18-50.

John was in prison at the town of Machaerus by the Dead Sea. His disciples told him what Jesus had done for the servant of the Roman officer and for the widow’s son. There may be more than one reason why John doubted. He may have wondered why Jesus did not do anything to free him from prison. Perhaps he was urging Jesus to tell people that he was the Messiah. He did not know what to believe. He had warned people of God’s judgement. Perhaps he was expecting Jesus to free their country from the Romans and to punish sinners. However, Jesus was forgiving people and doing kind things. When Jesus healed people this pointed to the work of the Messiah. This would remind John of the words of Isaiah 35:5-6; 61:1. Jesus was making those words come true.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au