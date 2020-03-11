The Stock Market Is CRASHING While Oil PLUMMETS! - Why Is This Happening?

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Lior Gantz of Wealth Research Group about the enormous collapse of stock markets globally following a day of panic as the Dow Jones fell more than 2,000 points.
All the while, oil is in a tail spin and is breaking records we haven't seen since 1991.
The selloff continues despite futile pumps and Federal Reserve intervention with interest rates cut hoping to mitigate the crisis.
Lior breaks down the latest, what it means and what we can do about it!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See Wealth Research Group's report on this breaking story here:
www.WealthResearchGroup.com/virus
And find more of Lior's work here:
www.WealthResearchGroup.com
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