ALL CIA Directed Energy Weapon PATENTS
337 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
All C.I.A. directed energy weapons patents are listed here. Check for yourself !!
Keywords
ciaenergydewweaponpatentdirected
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos