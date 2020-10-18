TRUMP IS SPRAYING U.S. WITH NANO-METAL PARTICLES # TRUMP ATTACKED U.S. CITIZENS WITH COVID 19 - NOW WANTS TO INJECT NANO-METAL PARTICLES INTO U.S. CITIZENS - WARPSPEED # NOW ITs CIVIL WAR TRUMP

ONLY ELECT CONGRESS MEMBERS AND SENATORS THAT ELIMINATE HARP AND THE STATES SEIZE ALL FEDERAL LAND, BUILDINGS, AND ASSETS.

THE FEDS CAN HAVE WASHINGTON D.C. AND WILL BE EXPELLED FROM THE STATES 10th AMENDMENT



The NASA satellite image shown below was captured by Geoengineering Watch on October 15th, 2020. This image reveals the shocking power the climate engineers possess. The constant high pressure “heat dome” over the US West blocks any and all moisture from coming anywhere near the California coast, let alone bringing any relief for parched and burning inland regions. The atmospheric high pressure zones are manipulated and maintained by massively powerful microwave transmission facilities like HAARP. These installations are known as “ionosphere heaters”. The unprecedented drought and wildfire scenarios in the US West are not an act of nature, they are the result of climate engineering operations.

Exposing and halting the climate engineering assault is the most essential initial leap we must make in the right direction. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington

GeoengineeringWatch.org



For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. Below is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film.