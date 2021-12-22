© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Killing our patients': Nurse whistleblower exposes hospital failures, side effects of COVID shot
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • December 22, 2021
Collette Martin, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, told a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing on December 6 that nurses in hospitals are witnessing “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots, but their concerns are being ignored and dismissed.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Nurse_Louisiana_122221
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Nurse_Louisiana_122221
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.