Who Are We Supposed to Believe Is Running the Country?

As context is very important for all videos; this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources when necessary.

Truthstream Can Be Found Here:

Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net

Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com

Twitter: @TruthstreamNews

DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF

Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX

Mirrored - Truthstream Media

