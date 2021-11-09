Confirmed : Every person in the hospital with Covid-19 is vaccinated - Newsom : Bells Palsy

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Gavin Newsom is out of sight likely because he has Guillain-Barre syndrome from his booster shot
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-out-of-sight-likely
WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS that everybody in hospital with covid19 has been vaccinated.
As reported in a video yesterday, WIL PARANORMAL could not confirm the story of any arrests as per description box.
However, it is now confirmed that Newsom did take the Moderna shot and as a result now suffers from Bells's Palsy, one of the side effects from this injection.
Mirrored - wil paranormal