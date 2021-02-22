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2.22.2021 - Tom Trento & Andrew Seidel Debate - DOES THE GOD OF THE BIBLE EXIST? BTR-Mike Essen Show
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40 views • April 10, 2021
Tom Trento, Director of The United West and Evangelical Christian Apologist explains why - The God of the Bible DOES Exist! While Andrew Seidel, Constitutional Attorney and member of Freedom From Religion give his opinion why he feels God does NOT exist. Thanks to Mike Essen for inviting us to his radio show to share the debate on Blogtalkradio here: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/mikeess...
Please watch this very insightful discussion and join The United West in our mission to lead from a biblical perspective, as we understand our Founding Fathers gave us the Constitution with a Judeo-Christian history that lead America to keep us free and keep us a Republic!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Please watch this very insightful discussion and join The United West in our mission to lead from a biblical perspective, as we understand our Founding Fathers gave us the Constitution with a Judeo-Christian history that lead America to keep us free and keep us a Republic!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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