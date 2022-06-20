Every Shot for a COVID Virus That’s Existing in Humanity Needs To Be Halted Immediately

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https://gnews.org/post/p81u74f5
06/10/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: Every shot for a COVID virus that’s existing in humanity right now needs to be halted immediately due to the harms, and the long-term risks, especially in our military. In Federal Register and federal law and military law, it says you cannot give an experimental shot without informed consent