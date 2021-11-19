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We Will Not Be Silenced - Medical Professionals Worldwide Continue to Speak Out
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355 views • November 19, 2021
Pray for all the good docs working to save humanity
(and live righteously and speak truth, and most importantly, DO NOT GET THE BIOWEAPON AT ANY COST)
(and live righteously and speak truth, and most importantly, DO NOT GET THE BIOWEAPON AT ANY COST)
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