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Extending The Coronavirus Act, Riots In Bristol & More With Kate Shemirani & Dr. Kevin Corbett
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90 views • March 27, 2021
The UK has gone mad. The tyranny imposed upon the people is inciting a response and it's only going to get worse until the people put it down. From the extension of the coronavirus act to the people protesting and rioting, things are coming to a head. Our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me in this episode to tell what's going on and also inform you on how to hydrate the body.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/extending-the-coronavirus-act-riots-in-bristol-more-with-kate-shemirani-dr-kevin-corbett/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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