Trump lifted some sanctions on Iran on June 24, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
27 views • 11 hours ago

In a CNBC interview, Trump’s personal envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that the Trump administration lifted some of the sanctions on Iran on June 24, 2025, enabling the Iranian regime to ship oil to China. 

🔗 SeKooh (https://x.com/i/status/1937983682041770434?mx=2)

📝 Intel Slava - With concessions to Iran now confirmed and it clear Israel failed in its stated objectives, it seems Iran is unambiguously the winner of the conflict.

Adding this, possible plot to blame IRAN! Link titled:  Exclusive: Israel planned false flag operation on US soil

Tehran Times: Israel plotted to bomb US and blame Iran / Iran uncovers plot, notifies US

According to information revealed by the Tehran Times newspaper, Israel was plotting to carry out an explosion on American soil and then blame Iran in order to provoke a full-scale war between the US and Iran.

The plan included orchestrating a destructive incident inside the United States, fabricating evidence against Iran, manipulating public opinion in the United States, and inciting military action.

Iran, receiving intelligence from a friendly country, discovered the Israeli plot. After receiving information about the intended attack, the Iranians sent messages to American officials and prevented the planned explosion.

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/514953/Exclusive-Israel-planned-false-flag-operation-on-US-soil

Adding:

🇮🇷🇮🇱Iran's Supreme Leader Says They Almost Destroyed Netanyahu's Regime in Israel…

Iran believes it has not only defeated Israel, but also gained the upper hand in its standoff with the US, says the republic's supreme leader

Iran does not rule out repeat strikes on US military bases in case of new aggression - Khamenei

Iran damaged US base in Qatar and Americans are downplaying it, he said.

Trump himself said yesterday that the Iranians even inquired about a convenient time to launch a strike.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
