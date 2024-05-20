Create New Account
One Man, One Woman
CHP Canada
A true marriage is the committed union of one man and one woman. If you believe this, you will want to help vulnerable young people to understand this truth. Join CHP today at https://www.chp.ca/get-involved and help us defend true and lasting marriage.


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

