Equites (1984, Arcade)

Equites is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Alpha denshi and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.
You control a robot which can also transform into a glider. The glider can fly over walls an obstacles, but its can only hit airborne enemies. Occasionally, an entrance to a tunnel appears. You can enter it. In a tunnel, you cannot transform into a glider, but you can use a special weapon (with limited ammo) in addition to your normal shot if you find a power-up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.