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Total Proof! Joe Biden Has Dementia 2021 Edition
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333 views • May 02, 2021
Here is a series of clips during the 2020 campaign and after his deep state installation showing Joe Biden being handled by staff, asking what to do, and stumbling and bumbling through press events.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c3f90be2d8205bd49bebb
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c3f90be2d8205bd49bebb
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