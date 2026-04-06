The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on Novorossiysk and the fleet in the harbor.

They carried it out using drones on Starlink. Yes, Elon Musk has opened up the possibility for them to operate on our Black Sea coast.

Their entire 'drone' miracle relies on this satellite. And until we block this capability, we will continue to suffer such damage.

P.S. One state-run publication might want to ask Elon Musk's father for his opinion on the current situation.