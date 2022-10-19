Trust (Metaphysical Topics)

Trust. Who and what can you trust? How do we know we can trust?

There have been many who have come forward with disclosures and groups have formed. Because not everyone has the same perspective, this has caused confusion, mistrust, and chaos. Some start to defend certain narratives like they did in the old paradigm. Some become mean and judgemental or even self righteous. No one should be a guru and we need to lead ourselves. Critical thinking is essential. Do not follow anyone, take information in as data and use discernment. Allow others to disagree with you. There are things that we can all trust and this needs to be our focus. We must all stand together in truth.

