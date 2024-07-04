BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INJURY AND AUTOPSY REPORT ON COVIDIOCRACY 💉😷☠⚰📑❌ CANCELLED BY THE LANCET IN 2023
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
218 views • 10 months ago

Marine_Assassin posted:


This vax was planned LONG ago in case Trump looked like he was going to win term 2. It also accomplished several other NWO goals. They kept Trump OUT of the actual facts, clearly, because he obviously would have stopped the vaccine rollout had he known the damage to his country first, and his legacy ... secondly.


Just for fun, here's one scientist warning us in 2014 about Graphene Oxide !!!! Yes, .................. 2014 . Read this.


Graphene Oxide in the death vax.


https://newatlas.com/graphene-bad-for-environment-toxic-for-humans/31851/


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/bLpiBAgiXKFISzytkkMDwaBS


Thumbnail: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/thumbnail/matrix.org/LxLNElcVTFhNzxAjkmRcQsQE?width=700&height=700&method=scale

censorshipthe lancetcovidiocracymulti pronged attackcovid injury and autopsy report
