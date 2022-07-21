Biden says he has CANCER from his mother using windshield wipers on oil slicks on the window

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Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer."
An unlikely story in so many ways...
Source https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1549830339501199360