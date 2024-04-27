The Narrative on Anti-Semitism: Addressing Blind Spots in Media Coverage

Mainstream media has brought attention to the rise of anti-Semitism globally, but there is a blind spot in addressing the crisis affecting Palestinians, particularly in Gaza. Israel's actions towards Palestinians, including settlements, home demolitions, and military operations, violate human rights and international law. Media bias in favor of Israel often overlooks the suffering of Palestinians. Consumers can influence media coverage by engaging with outlets, supporting alternative sources, holding media accountable, and educating themselves and others on the complexities of the conflict, promoting empathy and justice for all affected communities.

"Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m







Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is the author of “CODE RED,” “Zion’s Legacy,” “Downsized,” and "Den of Vipers.” She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth.





Web: cynthiahodges.com