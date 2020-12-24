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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 22 President of Tanzania who Tested
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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65 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go to for TRUTH!

This is the President of Tanzania who TESTED.... THE testing god bless him.

He knows the tests are FRAUD and NOT CORRECT and proves it using fruit and different animals... car oil but did NOT tell the lab... he put down as if it were samples from young healthy people... and all the tests came back positive PROVING we have massive fraud and deceit occurring against us.

Spread this video far and wide and sign up with your email address at the website to insure you are kept in the loop with TRUTH and not LIES as this is all now coming to a head worldwide.. the people realize we've been lied too.

Our public courthouse moving claims and courts under COMMON LAW is the solution for our world OUTSIDE of the BAR [corrupt private society].

God Speed.
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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