Episode 10 - Quantum Healer :karen-ann :lucyk macdonald Discusses Cutting Edge Healing Practices

Klanmother ":karen-ann :lucyk macdonald"





For a deep dive into Quantum Frequency Medicine and Biofield Healing 101. Karen, a hereditary clan mother, holistic practitioner, and planetary grid worker, will share how quantum forms of frequency energy are medicine, helping us understand how our biofield and aura impact physical and spiritual health.





Karen has extensive knowledge in scalar tech, water alchemy, and quantum biology, and has helped countless people reclaim sovereignty over their health and spirit using frequency and consciousness-based medicine.





Karen Ann Lucyk MacDonald, often referred to as "klan mother," is a over canadian holistic health scene as a therapist, pioneer and therapist with immense natural and herbal remedy maker via radionics as well with a rich background in quantum holsitic nursing.





She has transitioned from conventional medicine to embrace quantum healing modalities, including biofeedback, scalar energy, and Rife frequency therapies. Karen is a vocal advocate for indigenous rights, sovereignty, and decolonization, and she frequently discusses topics like vaccine skepticism, smart meter concerns, and the impact of electromagnetic fields on health. Her work emphasizes the integration of traditional healing practices with modern alternative therapies.













as the 13th noble bloodlines and hereditary klan & tribe mother

head matriarch white bear star nations (spa'huth)

kamloops secwepemec (shuswaps, british columbia)





(QBS, CHT, CBS,PEMF SCALAR RIFE RADIONICS) quantum medicine IQUIMuniversity speciality biofeedback





(natural health training includes: biowarfare, herbology, aromatherapist, massage, vita-reflexology, sclera -iridology, kinesiology, matrix energy medicine reiki, prana, yoga, heirloom gardening,

shaman, alchemy, crystal, spring water protection

arrived in kamloops (1964), grew up in saskatoon, studied interior decorating saskatoon (1980-87), attending university of saskatchewan (1982), miss saskatoon runner up 1982, SIAST kesley technical college of nursing (1987), registered nurse & nurses union representive royal university hospital( NICU neo-natal ICU/post partum (1987-2001),





passionately pursuing peace, protection of children in courts from 1987 to the present from mind control MK ultra. the unlawful abductions of tribal/klan and international star nation children, removal of vaccines, SMART meters, non taxation, questioning and refusal to submit to the draconian illuminati judges and lawyers in the saskatoon saskatchewan canada provincial and queens bench courts led to her having her wrist broken in a court room by a sheriff, gained a following despite a news media black out on her & her children cases before the corpus juris secundum judges that had no jurisdiction on her

:karen also does in depth de colonization of her clients including off grid teaching up on reserves coast to coast and uses spring living photonic sound water as a healing in enemas, colon hydrotherapy with plant ormus minerals, scalar rife radionics and magnetics, the newest yoni-lingam (root chakra earth shattering, third eye opening peri prostate rezum/vaginal steams/pearl herb suppositories to tampons once hidden secret for emotional to sexual and ritual PTSD for chelation. radiation

recently researching and developing LYME tick and CORONA virus anti dotes on a simple Iphone/pad/tab app called a GENIUSbiofeedback using sound & biophotonic scalar rife and cymatics solfeggio as a pulsed electronic magnetic radio wave PEMF and dismantling it.





