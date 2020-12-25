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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 73 Dr. James Lyons-Weiler Exposes Massive Lies at Huge Press Conference
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172 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler at PA Medical Freedom Press Conference Oct 10, 2020
THIS IS A HUGE PRESS CONFERENCE THE WORLD MUST SEE SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE RE-POST EVERYWHERE THIS IS WAR!
God Speed
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler at PA Medical Freedom Press Conference Oct 10, 2020
THIS IS A HUGE PRESS CONFERENCE THE WORLD MUST SEE SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE RE-POST EVERYWHERE THIS IS WAR!
God Speed
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