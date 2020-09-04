A LIVING NIGHTMARE: CHINA'S ORGAN HARVEST - A BOOMING BUSINESS

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Authors David Matas & Cyrus Parsa joins me to discuss Matas' book 'Bloody Harvest' as we reveal the horrific truth about China's bloody booming business of harvesting the organs of healthy Falun Gong & Christian prisoners.
David Matas' book 'Bloody Harvest':
https://tinyurl.com/yyujgkh9
Cyrus Parsa's book 'ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Dangers to Humanity':
https://tinyurl.com/y4the4zq
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