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Plainte Contre l'Institut Pasteur
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12 views • December 06, 2020
Le professeur Fourtillan dans le film Hold Up soutenait l’hypothèse que l’Institut Pasteur fût à l’origine du Covid19.
L’Institut a donc porté plainte contre le réalisateur.
Étrange non ?
Le professeur vient lui de porter plainte contre Pasteur !
L’Institut a donc porté plainte contre le réalisateur.
Étrange non ?
Le professeur vient lui de porter plainte contre Pasteur !
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