Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa Mcattee Discuss Vaccine Fraud With Nicholas Veniamin

Melissa McAttee is a Pfizer whistleblower who worked in quality control at the vaccine plant in McPherson, Kansas, overseeing the production line as a product inspector. Pfizer fired her after her October appearance on Project Veritas.Melissa is an unassuming, practical, deeply Christian young woman from the Midwest who’s precise in her statements and who one may be surprised to see exhibits real leadership qualities.Based on her own observations of the product and on the scientific analyses of doctors qualified to investigate this matter, she believes that 20% to 30% of the vials distributed contain toxic, deadly ingredients, including graphene oxide and the remainder contain an inert placebo.She suspects that her plant was involved in producing the toxic vials, because all of the vials from her plant glowed blue with Luciferase under low light conditions. She believes that Luciferase is being added to the toxic vials in order to track the movement of the nefarious substances in the bodies of those unfortunate enough to receive the non-placebos.She tells Nicholas Veniamin that that she has over 150 images from Pfizer’s database that she says “Would disturb anybody, even the coldest Atheist would probably be disturbed. I’m not withholding things for some power move or anything…I’m just trying to make sure that these documents are…legit, that they’re authentic, that they say what I believe they say…“When I first found these documents, I needed them verified, because I felt crazy reading them…why are these things in their database and why do I feel like I’m in some horror movie now?..“It’s crazy. These are crazy people! There are documents talking about Satan and Lucifer. There’s documents planning for mass death from this vaccine – and being OK with it.”Her lawyers have told her not to display these documents (yet) but she does read from one that refers to: “Luciferase and His protein and when it says that, it’s a capital ‘H’ for ‘His’…like a god. ‘His protein’. That is so odd to me…“They have a document that I couldn’t open that shows, like a Google Search, like a little section of the document and it says, ‘Satan, in His all-consuming power. Repentance bounds.’ That’s all I can see! Hold on – Am I crazy?”She tried saving her own Word document to the Pfizer network but was unable to do so. She says, “Somehow, these documents were put into our database and it’s not something that any willy-nilly person can save into the database. That is alarming.“It’s alarming to me that they were planning for about, I think about 22,000 deaths in a couple of weeks’ time from this vaxxine. And it says that they projected that in nursing homes and it blows my mind and they are literally working with people that are called ‘ReCode’ and it’s called ReCode Therapeutic Medicine. But they want to tell you ‘It doesn’t touch your DNA.’“In some of these documents, it says that ‘This mRNA enables permanent DNA editing.’ It says that!“It’s all very alarming and people should be alarmed that they’re not being told these things. Because, it’s one thing that you hear these things and you know them and you choose to go do it. It’s another, when you don’t know what you’re signing up for to put in your body.“In these graphene oxide emails that I have, that I found very disturbing…This woman reaches out to a couple of communication experts in the company and she says, ‘I trust that all of you are doing well. I’ve received a couple of inquiries the last two days, all wanting to know if the vaccine contains graphene oxide. One specifically asked, ‘If the PEG contains graphene oxide. These inquiries are from HCP and non-HCP,’ which I believe are people in the plant and not in the plant.“And she says, ‘Does this answer to the question sound OK: A review of the ingredients list on the product label shows that graphene oxide is not part of the formulation; however, Pfizer does not specifically manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine to be free of graphene oxide. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that it is graphene oxide.’“And they respond with, ‘Well, Politifact has issued a fact-check on this, so let’s just align with the statement.’“Like, what? And then, the response says, ‘Hi, I just got confirmation that graphene oxide is not in the lipids or PEG,’ which, when I’ve sent that to scientists and other people in the medical field that understand that a little more, they’ve said that’s a strawman argument, it doesn’t need to be in the PEGs or the lipids. It doesn’t need to be in that, for it to be in there…“So she re-forwarded the question to another person in the plant and said, ‘Hi, I wanted to know if this answer was OK.’ And she copied and pasted the answer again. And he responds with, ‘Hi Sandra, it would obviously be preferred not to add the second sentence, that “we cannot guarantee” .....