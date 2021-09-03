© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Für Ihre Gesundheit! 🇩🇪 Bundesministerium zur Bewahrung des Narrativs [satire!]
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • September 03, 2021
I'm [sic!] of all the bullshit. 💜 Da wir weder "werbefreundlich" noch gebührenfinanziert sind, unterstützt uns: https://www.truthrap.de/
👕 FairTrade Shirts, Hoodies & Sticker im Kilez More Shop:
https://shop.kilezmore.de/
💿 Rapvolutionäre Musik als CD & mp3, die nicht von (zB) Spotify gelöscht werden können:
https://shop.kilezmore.de/produkt-kategorie/musik/
📄 Alle Quellen: https://t.me/sic_quellen/3/
✍️ Abonniere den Kilez More Newsletter:
http://bit.ly/KM-Newsletter
💯 Folge Kilez More auch auf:
TELEGRAM 📲 https://t.me/KilezMore
FACEBOOK 📲 https://www.facebook.com/KilezMore
TWITTER 📲 https://twitter.com/KilezMore
INSTAGRAM 📲 https://www.instagram.com/kilezmore/
❗ Wichtig: liken, teilen & verbreiten ❗ Die Videos & Inhalte brauchen EUCH, die sie lautstark in die Welt hinaustragen - nur so können sie Power entwickeln. ❗
👕 FairTrade Shirts, Hoodies & Sticker im Kilez More Shop:
https://shop.kilezmore.de/
💿 Rapvolutionäre Musik als CD & mp3, die nicht von (zB) Spotify gelöscht werden können:
https://shop.kilezmore.de/produkt-kategorie/musik/
📄 Alle Quellen: https://t.me/sic_quellen/3/
✍️ Abonniere den Kilez More Newsletter:
http://bit.ly/KM-Newsletter
💯 Folge Kilez More auch auf:
TELEGRAM 📲 https://t.me/KilezMore
FACEBOOK 📲 https://www.facebook.com/KilezMore
TWITTER 📲 https://twitter.com/KilezMore
INSTAGRAM 📲 https://www.instagram.com/kilezmore/
❗ Wichtig: liken, teilen & verbreiten ❗ Die Videos & Inhalte brauchen EUCH, die sie lautstark in die Welt hinaustragen - nur so können sie Power entwickeln. ❗
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.