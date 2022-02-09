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Censored in the West: Watch Vladimir Putin Threaten Nuclear War in Europe
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743 views • February 09, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly reiterated his commitment to preventing Ukraine from joining NATO hours after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/red-alert-putin-threatens-nuclear-war-if-ukraine-joins-nato/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/red-alert-putin-threatens-nuclear-war-if-ukraine-joins-nato/
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