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MrTruthBomb: '"Patriots" Are in Control' - From ‘The War for the World’ [29.04.2022]
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82 views • April 30, 2022
Do you trust Trump? - Are MrTruthBomb another Controlled Opposition Psyop?
Remember Trump on 5G and Operation Warpspeed to get everyone 'Vaxxed' with this deadly 'Vaccine', him giving money to the Satanic Big Pharma to the 'vaccine, Epstein connection etc etc etc...
Yeah and what's going on i Shanghai China right now with the People?
Would you then trust the Satanist Xi?
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20shanghai&;kind=video
I've been following MrTruthBomb a long time now, great videos BUT I do not trust Trump, I wanna see it before I believe it.
Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
What Did Trump Just Say? -> 'The World Is Gonna Been Blown to Pieces!' [26.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j2OO7hJ9j98Y/
Donald Trump Exposed! [27.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDSPCM1wpbeN/
Donald Trump - The 'Vaccine' and 5G 'Salesman'...[26.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Onp5nf0t3joC/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
Probably Alexandra: Trump Is Not A Savior [17.02.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGe3TqQHUfuD/
SMHP: The Trump Card Has Been Played! [28.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dwc2KYeMpwyK/
Will: Whistleblower: Trump Knew Everything From Start 'This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder' [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z91awIEn9Mpw/
Trump is the (((Swamp))) [27.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/so0fLKqNuwVE/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWnKfPxOoJu4/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...[21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
And there are more...
MrTruthBomb - 30058 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKW2cF5Gs5Pd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
This is a segment from the film ‘PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART THREE - THE WAR FOR THE WORLD’
LINKS FOR FULL FILM :
RUMBLE LINK - https://rumble.com/v12hqe5-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-three-the-war-for-the-world-a-film-by-mrtruthb.html
BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TEvURoLHZdmI/
LINKS FOR PARTS 1+2 :PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART ONE - DENAZIFICATION - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.htmlTELEGRAM LINK - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/219BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhmAW958NLMs/
PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART TWO - RED LINES - https://rumble.com/vz1oho-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-two-red-lines-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.htmlTELEGRAM LINK - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/226
BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
Please support :
X22Report - https://x22report.com
General Michael Flynn - https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Election Wizard - electionwiz.com
Laura Aboli - https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
QTime Network - https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
AbsoluteConviction1776 - https://t.me/Absolute1776
We The Media - https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Brian Cates - https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.MrTruthBomb is not monetised.Please feel free to download + share (no permission required)
MrTruthBomb is on:Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbombBitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/Gab: @MrTruthBombOdysee: @MrTruthBombAnonup: @MrTruthBombEmail: [email protected]
Remember Trump on 5G and Operation Warpspeed to get everyone 'Vaxxed' with this deadly 'Vaccine', him giving money to the Satanic Big Pharma to the 'vaccine, Epstein connection etc etc etc...
Yeah and what's going on i Shanghai China right now with the People?
Would you then trust the Satanist Xi?
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20shanghai&;kind=video
I've been following MrTruthBomb a long time now, great videos BUT I do not trust Trump, I wanna see it before I believe it.
Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
What Did Trump Just Say? -> 'The World Is Gonna Been Blown to Pieces!' [26.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j2OO7hJ9j98Y/
Donald Trump Exposed! [27.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDSPCM1wpbeN/
Donald Trump - The 'Vaccine' and 5G 'Salesman'...[26.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Onp5nf0t3joC/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
Probably Alexandra: Trump Is Not A Savior [17.02.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGe3TqQHUfuD/
SMHP: The Trump Card Has Been Played! [28.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dwc2KYeMpwyK/
Will: Whistleblower: Trump Knew Everything From Start 'This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder' [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z91awIEn9Mpw/
Trump is the (((Swamp))) [27.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/so0fLKqNuwVE/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWnKfPxOoJu4/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...[21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
And there are more...
MrTruthBomb - 30058 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKW2cF5Gs5Pd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
This is a segment from the film ‘PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART THREE - THE WAR FOR THE WORLD’
LINKS FOR FULL FILM :
RUMBLE LINK - https://rumble.com/v12hqe5-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-three-the-war-for-the-world-a-film-by-mrtruthb.html
BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TEvURoLHZdmI/
LINKS FOR PARTS 1+2 :PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART ONE - DENAZIFICATION - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.htmlTELEGRAM LINK - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/219BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhmAW958NLMs/
PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART TWO - RED LINES - https://rumble.com/vz1oho-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-two-red-lines-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.htmlTELEGRAM LINK - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/226
BITCHUTE LINK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
Please support :
X22Report - https://x22report.com
General Michael Flynn - https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Election Wizard - electionwiz.com
Laura Aboli - https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
QTime Network - https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
AbsoluteConviction1776 - https://t.me/Absolute1776
We The Media - https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Brian Cates - https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.MrTruthBomb is not monetised.Please feel free to download + share (no permission required)
MrTruthBomb is on:Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbombBitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/Gab: @MrTruthBombOdysee: @MrTruthBombAnonup: @MrTruthBombEmail: [email protected]
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