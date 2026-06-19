President Putin holds a Security Council permanent members meeting.

Adding:

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published an article by Sergey Lavrov that was reportedly intended for Politico Europe before being cancelled at the last moment.



The article lays out Moscow's current view of Europe and the Ukraine conflict:



• Europe has repeatedly used negotiations as a cover for NATO and EU expansion eastward. Lavrov cites the Orange Revolution, Maidan, Minsk, and the failed 2022 security talks as examples.



"The entire experience of negotiations with Europe as part of the 'collective West' over the past 20 years indicates only one thing: negotiations with Russia are a deceptive tactic, a diplomatic cover for the geopolitical expansion of the West and its institutions, primarily NATO and the EU, towards the East."



• France and Germany never intended to implement the Minsk agreements and instead used them to buy time for Ukraine to strengthen its military.



As A. Merkel and F. Hollande admitted after the start of the SMO, the implementation of the Minsk agreements, unanimously approved by the UN Security Council, was never planned. The task was to buy time to 'strengthen the capabilities' of the AFU, pumping them with Western weapons.



• Moscow believes Europe's recent calls for peace talks are aimed at preserving the Zelensky government and freezing the conflict rather than addressing its root causes.



"The real goal of European leaders is not negotiations with Russia, but saving the regime of V. Zelensky, preserving it as a foothold for continuing the struggle against us. They aim to 'freeze' the conflict without addressing its root causes.



• Lavrov argues European leaders are preparing for a long-term confrontation with Russia and are using Ukraine to buy time for rearmament.



Europe plans to achieve 'combat readiness' for a conflict with Russia by 2030. Until then, they want to drag out time by various means."



• Russia warns that continued military buildup and ideas such as extending France's nuclear umbrella increase the risk of direct confrontation.



"Such a situation poses serious risks to global security, as a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia could quickly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes with catastrophic consequences."



• Moscow no longer sees Europe as a neutral actor.



"We perceive Europe as a party interested in Russia's defeat in the conflict, and Europeans themselves openly position themselves as such



• Russia says it still prefers a diplomatic settlement, but only one that addresses what it calls the root causes of the conflict and ends further Western expansion.



Russia prefers that the goals of the SMO be achieved through diplomacy. For this, it is necessary that Russia's security on its western borders, the honor and dignity of our citizens and compatriots, including their right to their native Russian language and Orthodox faith, be reliably ensured. There can be no talk of continuing Western military-political and economic expansion – this contradicts the imperatives of a multipolar world.

"Trust cannot be restored, nor dialogue resumed, through ultimatums like the one presented to Russia in London on June 7."





🔴 @DDGeopolitics

