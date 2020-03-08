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Meat Loaf DARES To Challenge Greta Thunberg And The Man Made Climate Change HOAX!!! (MIRRORED)
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802 views • March 08, 2020
Meat Loaf DARES To Challenge Greta Thunberg And The Man Made Climate Change HOAX!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/KUelYlJlwr8
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How DARE He??! World famous singer Meat Loaf is challenging Greta Thunberg’s narrative that climate change is man made and the mainstream media is attacking him for expressing his opinion on this apparent global issue. In an interview with MailOnline he said “I feel for that Greta…”She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t”…“She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.“ In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why Meat Loaf’s claims are not unfounded but are in fact based on scientific evidence and also why we here at Press For Truth believe that YOU are not the problem and therefore YOU should not be penalized for something you didn’t do.
Sources:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/meat-loaf-denies-climate-change-21204297
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1192532588574859264
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climatic_Research_Unit_email_controversy
Press For Truth Assaulted By Security Thug While Covering Al Gore Event/Climategate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fI28DcXRHw
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/KUelYlJlwr8
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/f/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
How DARE He??! World famous singer Meat Loaf is challenging Greta Thunberg’s narrative that climate change is man made and the mainstream media is attacking him for expressing his opinion on this apparent global issue. In an interview with MailOnline he said “I feel for that Greta…”She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t”…“She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.“ In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why Meat Loaf’s claims are not unfounded but are in fact based on scientific evidence and also why we here at Press For Truth believe that YOU are not the problem and therefore YOU should not be penalized for something you didn’t do.
Sources:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/meat-loaf-denies-climate-change-21204297
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1192532588574859264
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climatic_Research_Unit_email_controversy
Press For Truth Assaulted By Security Thug While Covering Al Gore Event/Climategate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fI28DcXRHw
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜
https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
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MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
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