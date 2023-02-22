Create New Account
Basics Of Ham Radio Part 4 HF Bands
Ham Radio Made Simple
Published Yesterday

I will be covering the final part on the Basic Introductions To Ham Radio for beginners. This video will be on key basic information to better understand the HF Antenna options. Topics include HF Antenna Options, Types, RF interference, Logging & Top Websites to Bookmark.

QRZ.com https://www.qrz.com/lookup Net Logger https://www.netlogger.org/ ARRL Net Search http://www.arrl.org/arrl-net-directory-search Log4OM https://www.log4om.com



ham radiobaofengprepper commsoff grid communicationsshtf radioshf bandsham licensehow-to ham radioslong distance comms

