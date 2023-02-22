Basics Of Ham Radio Part 4 HF Bands

I will be covering the final part on the Basic Introductions To Ham Radio for beginners. This video will be on key basic information to better understand the HF Antenna options. Topics include HF Antenna Options, Types, RF interference, Logging & Top Websites to Bookmark.
Key Links:
QRZ.com https://www.qrz.com/lookup
Net Logger https://www.netlogger.org/
ARRL Net Search http://www.arrl.org/arrl-net-directory-search
Log4OM https://www.log4om.com
