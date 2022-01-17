Dr. McCullough – The Crumbling Narrative, COVID Camps, and Ending the Tyranny

In the past few weeks is has become increasingly clear that the entire COVID narrative is completely collapsing. As a result, the globalists and ruling class are getting more and more pathetic and desperate with each passing day as the masses finally stand up and say, "No more."





(16 JAN, 2022) Full hour interview: https://rumble.com/vsmrde-dr.-peter-mccullough-their-narrative-is-crumbling.html

Maria Zeee: https://zeeemedia.com/

You can follow Dr. Peter McCullough's weekly report via this link:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/

Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD