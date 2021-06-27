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Dr. Fleming Covid-19, Undisputably a US Bioweapon - Del BigTree
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746 views • June 27, 2021
This video interview with Richard Fleming PhD., MD., JD. to be extremely understandable and informative. He backs up everything he says with pdfs of papers and support documents on his “published research” page: https://www.flemingmethod.com/documentation.
He covers the following at various time points during the 45min interview, released on 05/13/21:
~5:30 min: Notes the acknowledgment in 2015 Baric, Shi et al. Nature Medicine lab manipulation study of circulating Sars-like bat viruses: Cites partial funding of work by USAID-EPT-PREDICT (this a CIA-controlled entity housed within the NIH, according to Fleming).
~11 min : DoD gave Daszak $39M…”and DoD doesn’t work with the Girls Scouts…”
~18:00- 21:00: Discussion on the Sars Cov2 spike protein viral RNA isolation process and how in Flemings view how the ID of the novel virus satisfies Koch’s Postulate.
Fleming points out unusual/unnatural[?] inserts found in the Cov2 kviral RNA sequence: a self-amplifying mRNA sequence coding for a replicase inserted right before the the spike protein coding sequence; causes many copies of the spike protein to made once virus enters the host cell.
Spike protein has at least 3 unusual inserts not found together in related natural CVs:
1. HIV Pseudovirus glycoprotein glp 120 isert
2. PRRA insert furin cleavage site
3. Prion-like domain at RBS (ACE2 receptor binding site)
~22:30-> Fleming refers to the 60+ pubs listed on his site supporting this picture of the CoV2 spike properties.
Fleming notes that in early 2020 Indian scientists e-published a preprint showing they had found an unusual HIV-like glp120 insert sequence in the SARS 2 spike protein RNA, but this paper was quickly suppressed (‘whitewashed’”) and was not accepted for journal publication.
Fleming points out both the PRRA insert and the HIV-like glyp 120 insert were patented and USG is listed among the patent holders.
Regarding the novel prion-like domain insert in the spike protein coding RNA, Fleming notes two two studies where humanized ACE2 bearing mice were intranasally/intravenously administered Cov2 virions and or Cov2 spike protein subunits [?], and with 2 weeks postinfection 95% of animals died. Postmortem brain pathology slides showed swiss-cheese spongiosis remeniscent of the pathology seen in victims of fatal prion diesease spongiform encephalopathies.
Fleming documentation Ref #28 (lines 315-318): Fatal neuroinvasion of SARS-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 mice is partially dependent on 2 hACE2 expression (jan 15 2021): https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_bf0fc4d9f5f0481a92902d6c1bcf0b1f.pdf (55+ pgs)
Ref#34: Neuroinvasion and Encephalitis Following Intranasal
Inoculation of SARS-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 Mice Jan 21,2021: https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_da4aef19e945411d83f1730a3b92ff0a.pdf (12 pgs)
Also see Fleming Ref#23: The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the
blood–brain barrier in mice: https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_3c8c7363fd804ab083ae8608e47f240d.pdf (21 pgs).
The simple fact that China owns none of the major vaccine manufacturers, who oddly had coronavirus vaccines READY TO GO, should be a sign that China didn’t “release a deadly virus”.
Add that to the fact the “covid” inexplicably tore through the Iranian political class, a country neither hostile to nor geographically near China, is another hole in the narrative. (I think we all know who Iran’s true foes are.)
Also the bizarre coincidence that covid arrived on the scene around the same time as China delivered its first load of goods to Europe by rail, courtesy of the Belt and Road, is noteable. China has already won the economic war. Why would it need to start a biological one?
He covers the following at various time points during the 45min interview, released on 05/13/21:
~5:30 min: Notes the acknowledgment in 2015 Baric, Shi et al. Nature Medicine lab manipulation study of circulating Sars-like bat viruses: Cites partial funding of work by USAID-EPT-PREDICT (this a CIA-controlled entity housed within the NIH, according to Fleming).
~11 min : DoD gave Daszak $39M…”and DoD doesn’t work with the Girls Scouts…”
~18:00- 21:00: Discussion on the Sars Cov2 spike protein viral RNA isolation process and how in Flemings view how the ID of the novel virus satisfies Koch’s Postulate.
Fleming points out unusual/unnatural[?] inserts found in the Cov2 kviral RNA sequence: a self-amplifying mRNA sequence coding for a replicase inserted right before the the spike protein coding sequence; causes many copies of the spike protein to made once virus enters the host cell.
Spike protein has at least 3 unusual inserts not found together in related natural CVs:
1. HIV Pseudovirus glycoprotein glp 120 isert
2. PRRA insert furin cleavage site
3. Prion-like domain at RBS (ACE2 receptor binding site)
~22:30-> Fleming refers to the 60+ pubs listed on his site supporting this picture of the CoV2 spike properties.
Fleming notes that in early 2020 Indian scientists e-published a preprint showing they had found an unusual HIV-like glp120 insert sequence in the SARS 2 spike protein RNA, but this paper was quickly suppressed (‘whitewashed’”) and was not accepted for journal publication.
Fleming points out both the PRRA insert and the HIV-like glyp 120 insert were patented and USG is listed among the patent holders.
Regarding the novel prion-like domain insert in the spike protein coding RNA, Fleming notes two two studies where humanized ACE2 bearing mice were intranasally/intravenously administered Cov2 virions and or Cov2 spike protein subunits [?], and with 2 weeks postinfection 95% of animals died. Postmortem brain pathology slides showed swiss-cheese spongiosis remeniscent of the pathology seen in victims of fatal prion diesease spongiform encephalopathies.
Fleming documentation Ref #28 (lines 315-318): Fatal neuroinvasion of SARS-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 mice is partially dependent on 2 hACE2 expression (jan 15 2021): https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_bf0fc4d9f5f0481a92902d6c1bcf0b1f.pdf (55+ pgs)
Ref#34: Neuroinvasion and Encephalitis Following Intranasal
Inoculation of SARS-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 Mice Jan 21,2021: https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_da4aef19e945411d83f1730a3b92ff0a.pdf (12 pgs)
Also see Fleming Ref#23: The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the
blood–brain barrier in mice: https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_3c8c7363fd804ab083ae8608e47f240d.pdf (21 pgs).
The simple fact that China owns none of the major vaccine manufacturers, who oddly had coronavirus vaccines READY TO GO, should be a sign that China didn’t “release a deadly virus”.
Add that to the fact the “covid” inexplicably tore through the Iranian political class, a country neither hostile to nor geographically near China, is another hole in the narrative. (I think we all know who Iran’s true foes are.)
Also the bizarre coincidence that covid arrived on the scene around the same time as China delivered its first load of goods to Europe by rail, courtesy of the Belt and Road, is noteable. China has already won the economic war. Why would it need to start a biological one?
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