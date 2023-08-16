Create New Account
Ted Mahr ATLANTIS ASCENSION NOSTRADAMUS PLEIADIANS
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! In this interview, I am interviewed by the Galactic Grandmother, April Cordner, on Atlantis, the Ascension, Nostradamus, and the Pleadians and Mt. Shasta! See: www.galacticgrandmother.com I hope you can all listen to this amazing and profound interview! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com 

Keywords
ascensionatlantismt shastapleadiansnostradamushopi water

