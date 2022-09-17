Create New Account
America Should Become a Nation of Renters. John Williams
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
John starts out with "You'll own nothing and will be happy."  People laughed at it and didn't believe it. On Bloomberg they are pushing just what they said. They say you don't need to own a home. Bloomberg had an article that America should become a nation of renters. John addresses how the media is sharing right now is sinister and wrong trying to change this beautiful America. Mirrored

economyreal estaterenters

