⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1500 (23 March 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (23 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 70 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack and army aviation, artillery and units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥More than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day.





◽️In Donetsk direction, units and artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian troops, six tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Lastochkino.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and aviation of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces engaged the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥As many as 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one pick-up truck, three motor vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were neutralised in these directions during the day.





◽️In Kherson direction, over 15 Ukrainian servicemen, five motor vehicles have been neutralised by fire.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit 76 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower, and hardware in 114 areas during the day.





◽️In addition, a fuel depot for military hardware of the 65th Territorial Defence Brigade was destroyed near Zaliznichnoye in (Zaporozhye region).





✈️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted one Su-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Boguslavka (Kharkov region).





💥Russian air defence forces have intercepted five HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.





💥In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the areas of Zaliman, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka, Vasilieyvka, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), and Aleshki (Kherson region).





📊In total, 404 airplanes and 224 helicopters, 3,544 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,384 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,071 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,415 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,073 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.